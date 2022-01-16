Shifting winds Friday night brought a winter front into Comanche County and, with it, an unwanted heat source as at least five fires broke out.
High winds, gusting to 50 mph, caused power lines to spark, which in turns sparked the blazes, according to county officials.
As temperatures plummeted, things turned red hot before 9 p.m. as a propane explosion and resulting fire caused the evacuation of about 100 houses in the Shadow Ridge Estates near Elgin according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County Emergency Management information officer.
Evacuees from the vicinity of U.S. 277 and Northeast Keeney Road were told to take emergency shelter at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex. Due to the weather, Red Cross and Elgin Assembly of God opened evacuation shelters.
By 11 p.m., the evacuation order was canceled, and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Emergency Management asked returnees to be “extremely careful” as fire crews remained at the scene to quash and contain the fire throughout the night and into Saturday morning.
“No structures were lost, there were no injuries, yet 120 acres of land were burned,” Hawkins said.
More than 29 fire apparatus and 56 personnel from 15 agencies worked to contain the blaze, Hawkins said. Comanche County Eastern District was on scene with graders assisting crews. Elgin and Fletcher Police Departments worked with Comanche County Sheriff’s Office in traffic control, she said.
Volunteer fire departments were led by the Elgin, Fletcher, Porter Hill, Sterling and several other Comanche County departments in battling the Elgin blaze.
As the Elgin fire was being contained, Emergency Management warned people to avoid Southwest Lee Boulevard to Baseline Road from Airport to Deyo Mission roads due to another large grass fire. Heavy smoke nearly caused several wrecks, according to county officials.
That fire was under control by midnight and no structures were damaged.
Following the firefight, the Cache Volunteer Fire Department offered thanks to Indiahoma, Chattanooga, Geronimo and Pecan Creek’s volunteers as well as Comanche County’s Western District for joining forces to stop it from getting worse.
When it rains, it pours. Especially when conditions are volatile and there hasn’t been any rain to speak of.
Hawkins said three more fires also began around the same time in the vicinity of Lake Lawtonka at Tacklebox Road. Volunteer firefighters from Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley, Meers and Medicine Park worked together to contain the fires.
