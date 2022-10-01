Lights
A Lawton man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday morning crash in Comanche County.

Cameron C. Brown, 29, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with neck and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.