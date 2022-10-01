A Lawton man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday morning crash in Comanche County.
Cameron C. Brown, 29, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with neck and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brown was driving a Honda Civic northbound on U.S. 277 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday when he failed to negotiate a curve, went into a broad slide and went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Morgan Harp stated. The car struck a tree and came to rest near Southwest Baseline Road, about 2 miles south of Lawton.
Harp reported Brown was wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper reported failure to negotiate the curve as the collision’s cause.
