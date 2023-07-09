DUNCAN — Two people were hospitalized following a Friday morning wreck in the rain with a tractor trailer rig in Stephens County.
Jimmie N. Hassler, 67, and Mary E. Hassler, 57, both of Duncan, were hospitalized following the wreck that happened during the rain storm shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Oklahoma 7, about 3 ½-miles southeast of Duncan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jimmie Hassler was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries, Trooper Amy Bell reported.
Mary Hassler was also flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and later to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries.
The pair were in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jimmie N. Hassler when they were involved in the wreck with a Peterbilt driven by Drew A. Buesing, according to the report. Buesing, 37, of Duncan, was not injured.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, according to Bell.
The condition of the drivers and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.