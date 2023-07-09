Glass

DUNCAN — Two people were hospitalized following a Friday morning wreck in the rain with a tractor trailer rig in Stephens County.

Jimmie N. Hassler, 67, and Mary E. Hassler, 57, both of Duncan, were hospitalized following the wreck that happened during the rain storm shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Oklahoma 7, about 3 ½-miles southeast of Duncan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

