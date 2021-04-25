VERDEN — A 37-year-old Anadarko man died from a crash with a Mack truck Friday morning in Grady County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Thomas Mauchahty-Ware, died from his injuries sustained in the wreck 1.2-miles east of Verden. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and toxicology tests.
Ware was driving a Ford Fiesta at a high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 6:30 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he switched lanes to the outside lane and struck a Mack Truck from behind, driven by Galen R. Oliphant, Trooper Michael Jewell reported. Ware, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside the vehicle for about two hours before being freed.
Oliphant, of Fort Cobb, was no injured.
Ware’s condition at the time of the wreck and the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.