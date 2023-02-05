Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the March 7 State Question 820 special election.
Persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17.5 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration, but must be at least age 18 to cast a ballot.
Applications must be received by the county election board of the county in which you live, postmarked no later than midnight Feb. 10. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the March 7 Election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting an application should contact their county election board.
Voter registration applications may be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications also may be completed at county election board offices. Information is available at the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880, or the second floor of the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C.