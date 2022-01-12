Comanche County residents have until Friday to apply for voter registration to participate in the Feb. 8 school bond elections for Cache Public Schools, Bishop Public Schools and Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center school districts.
Persons who are not registered to vote or who need to change registration information may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form postmarked no later than midnight Jan. 14. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Comanche County Election Board Office in the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th Street, Room 206, United States Post Offices, public libraries, and motor license agency.
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.