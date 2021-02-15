An unruly club-goer accused of assaulting a bouncer claimed she was the governor’s niece and was going to make the police pay for arresting her.
Officers were called to the fracas around 12:10 a.m. Friday to Scooters, 7600 W. Lee, regarding the assault. Upon arrival, the woman began kicking an officer and other club staff before she was handcuffed and taken to the back of a police unit, according to the report. She continued to curse, scream and try to kick officers while being put inside.
A club employee told police he’d tried to walk the woman out of the bar with other security due to her level of intoxication and she began putting hands on the security staff, hitting and slapping them, the report states. When he told her to stop hitting staff, he said she turned her wrath to him and hit him with her purse and hands.
When told she was under citizen's arrest for assault, and was banned her from the property, the woman began kicking the window of the police unit and screamed, “I am going to sue you all,” "You all are going to be sorry when I sue you all,” and “My uncle is Governor Stitt and he does not put up with women abuse," according to the report.
When an officer opened the door, she tried to make a break for freedom. She was stopped and put back inside and held down until she could be put in leg shackles and strapped in for the ride, the report states. Officers reported she continued cursing, screaming and fighting with officers until she was booked into jail.