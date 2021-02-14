A Friday afternoon house fire proved to be quite a battle for Lawton firefighters.
Multiple crews were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to 518 SW H where heavy smoke was seen pouring from a home. When they arrived, they saw flames showing from three of the building’s four sides, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett. The resident was able to evacuate and avoid injury. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
“The structure sustained heavy damage from the fire and several ventilation holes having to be cut due to the multiple layers and types of roofing material,” he said. “The Fire Marshal was called out and the initial determination is that it was accidental.”
The heavy fire and smoke damage makes it probable the home will be a total loss, Baggett said. What ignited the flames remains under investigation.
The firefight was unusual because the atmospheric pressure kept the smoke thick and low to the ground. Strong north winds made for sub-freezing temperatures, creating tough conditions for responders.
“During these cold weather extremes, our firefighters have a multitude of issues to face,” Baggett said. “From the cold weather and how it affects themselves and working outside to how it can affect our equipment.”
The department takes several measures to help keep the firefighting apparatus safe and functional during these times, according to the assistant chief. It takes extra preparation.
“Keeping equipment running while outdoors, draining pumps and waterlines where possible, and staying aware of the situations we encounter are a few main points in trying to function during these extreme temperatures,” he said.
With an extreme winter weather system slated to make its presence known this week, Baggett wanted to take a moment to remind people of several different safety tips.
With people using indoor heating units and fireplaces, Baggett reminded to check and make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and functional. If using a space heater, be cautious with having any object near these while they are on, he said.
With fireplaces, Baggett said to make sure the flue is open before lighting, clean the fireplace and chimney regularly, never dump hot ashes with household trash or in containers unable to handle them, and have appropriate screens in place to keep embers from entering the home.
You need to make sure to have appropriate safety measures in place when using gas-powered heating equipment, according to Baggett. This includes the use of gas ovens.
“If you need to run a generator, make sure that it is outside in the open air,” he said. “The exhaust from these machines can prove to be deadly if they are run indoors. Never heat a home with a gas oven, the exhaust fumes are harmful, and these are not approved home heating devices.”
Baggett said the best thing you can do is stay home. If you get out, avoid stepping onto any ice, both on earth and, especially, on bodies of water.
“Stay safe and be cautious when you do venture outdoors,” he said. “Ice formations will not be thick enough to support the weight needed for people or animals to walk on and falling into the water at these temperatures is a recipe for disaster.”