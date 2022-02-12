One person was injured and a home was lost to a fire Friday morning.
Lawton Fire Department crews were called around 6:10 a.m. to 1405 SW E on a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the garage and the front entryway, said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
While there, firefighters found and removed an occupant from the home. Baggett said the unidentified person was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for care and, later, sent to an Oklahoma City hospital for further evaluation. The status and prognosis is unknown at this time, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office, Baggett said.