Lawton police are investigating two deaths on the city’s southwest side as a murder-suicide.
Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said Tuesday that the investigation has led detectives to believe the deaths Friday of Quashawn Bell, 28, and Mari Medina, 29, were the result of a murder-suicide. He did not say who is suspected of pulling the trigger.
The two were found by first responders entering the home after being called shortly after 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The couple was pronounced dead Friday at the home at 4509 SW Park.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.