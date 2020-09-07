Police confirmed Monday the death of a man in his 50s discovered Friday is ruled a homicide and have confirmed the victim’s name.
The death is now confirmed as the city’s 13th homicide of 2020.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Department information officer, confirmed that Donald Bowman was found dead Friday morning at his home at 203 NW Northwood. His exact age has not been released.
“Detectives have ruled the death as a homicide,” he said. “Detectives are currently following up with investigative leads as well as conducting interviews.”
Bowman was discovered by police shortly after 10 a.m. Friday after they were called to conduct a welfare check on the man. He was found “not conscious and not breathing,” Grubbs said.
Bowman’s cause of death has not been released.
Neighbors told The Constitution about calling police around 10 p.m. the night before after hearing gunfire near the home and described a pickup fleeing the scene. Responding officers spotted the vehicle and gave chase, first by vehicle and then on foot. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody. It is believed a gun was dumped from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Time-stamped photos from around midnight Thursday showed officers looking for shell casings in the roadway. A witness said they collected around eight casings but said no officers checked on the occupant at Bowman’s home.
Bowman’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy. The Constitution is awaiting confirmation of Bowman’s cause and manner of death.
If you have information about these or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.