Residents have until Friday to register to vote or update their voter registration for Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary Election on March 3.
Voters who have moved to a new county or need to register for the first time can download an application at elections.ok.gov. Applications are also available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries, said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. The Comanche County Election Board is located on the second floor of the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The phone number is 353-1880.
“Even if you’re already registered to vote, it’s important to make sure your registration is up-to-date and that you know where your polling place is. You can find your polling place, change your party affiliation, make limited address changes and request an absentee ballot all in one location using our OK Voter Portal,” Ziriax said.
The OK Voter Portal can be found on the State Election Board website at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. Online changes must be submitted no later than Feb. 7.
Voter registration applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than Feb. 7. Voters also may submit completed applications to any tag agency that issues driver’s licenses or state IDs.