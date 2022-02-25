SCHOOLS
Lawton Public Schools will remain on remote learning today, due to road conditions. In-person learning will resume Monday, LPS administrators said.
Cache Public Schools will conduct virtual classes today and Duncan Public Schools will continue remote learning. Elgin Public Schools will not hold classes.
Cameron University Lawton and Duncan campuses will remain closed today. Offices are closed and instruction in all course formats is cancelled. Workshops that were planned for Saturday will be rescheduled.
CITY OF LAWTON
The City of Lawton will delay opening city-managed facilities to the public until noon today because of weather conditions. All city managed facilities will close at 5 p.m. today.
LATS
LATS will attempt to start Friday service at noon today with paratransit and the Fort Sill Shuttle operating as normal, but fixed routes operating only counterclockwise routes on arterials and collector streets only. LATS officials will re-evaluate streets this morning before making a final determination on Friday service. Information is available through www.ridelats.com.