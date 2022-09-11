Freedom Flag to fly at Capitol through Friday
Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The official 9/11 Remembrance Freedom Flag will be flown at the Oklahoma State Capitol through Friday, in remembrance of the victims who died, and first responders and military personnel that responded to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Legislation in the 2022 Oklahoma legislative session authorizes the commemorative flag to be flown on state property. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah.

Recommended for you