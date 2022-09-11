Freedom Flag to fly at Capitol through Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The official 9/11 Remembrance Freedom Flag will be flown at the Oklahoma State Capitol through Friday, in remembrance of the victims who died, and first responders and military personnel that responded to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Legislation in the 2022 Oklahoma legislative session authorizes the commemorative flag to be flown on state property. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said the flag’s symbolic meaning shows Oklahoma will never forget the 2001 tragedy.
“We have lost thousands of Americans, including many Oklahomans, since the horrific events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” Treat said. “Flying the Freedom Flag in the honor of those who died on that day or those who fought for our freedom since is a gesture that shows we will always honor the victims and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Each mark on the flag is symbolic and is an important reminder that our freedom isn’t free.”
The Freedom Flag Foundation is a non-profit, all volunteer-led organization formed to establish the Freedom Flag as a national symbol of remembrance for Sept. 11, 2001. According to the foundation, the Freedom Flag is the nation’s only codified 9/11 flag of remembrance. It has been flown in all 50 states, including more than 2,000 schools, fire stations and government buildings.