Freedom Festival returns to Lawton

Last year, the Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival fell under the cancelation axe of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, as the pandemic begins to wane, the city’s annual celebration of America’s independence is making a cautious return.
The festival is a project of the Freedom Festival Committee, City of Lawton staff and community volunteers.
This is the first year that Lawton’s new Arts Coordinator, Jason Poudrier, will be directly involved with the festival.
“This is our town, this is a city event, and I haven’t been with Lawton long in my role as Arts and Humanities Administrator, but one thing that I have learned quickly is that from Mayor Stan Booker on down, there is a pride in serving Lawton that is contagious, and there is a desire to continually improve Lawton,” Poudrier said.
The festival will take place in Elmer Thomas Park and will include live music, food trucks and vendors. The music will be provided by the 77th Army Rock Band playing several patriotic classics.Unlike the early morning opening of years past, this year’s festival will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The main event will be the fireworks show that will draw the evening to a close.
“Attendees will be amazed by the choreographed Firework show which is one of the largest Firework shows in Oklahoma. The 77th Army band is always impressive, as they approach their music with the same intensity as a soldier faces combat,” Poudrier said. “This will be a time to reconnect, to meet with friends and family, to gather and cool off with a snow cone or two, to grab a cold drink. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets or to purchase food or snacks from our limited number of vendors this year.”
The fireworks will begin around sundown and will be choreographed to music. Listeners can tune into the live broadcast on Magic 95, 95.3 FM. The broadcast can also be heard via the Magic 95 app, or on their website at magic953.com.
Festival-goers should also note that due to festival setup/logistics and tear down, certain areas of the park and adjacent streets will be blocked off or closed — including portions of the walking/biking trails — at given times between Saturday and June 27. Drivers should adhere to all signage placed or given in the area.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas/sunscreen, insect repellant, flashlights and picnic baskets. The city asks that you bring no pets, other than service animals, and no personal fireworks, alcohol or drones. Pop up tents are allowed but must be taken down by 8 p.m.
There are multiple opportunities to volunteer at not just the Freedom festival, but throughout Lawton, Poudrier said.
“I am happy to be part of this team, and if anyone in Lawton wants to enact change, there are always opportunities to volunteer, boards that needs members, and vacancies with the City of Lawton that need to be filled. Anyone can be part of the change,” Poudrier said.
To learn more about volunteering, contact Corey Bowen at corey.bowen@lawtonok.gov or Neighborhood Services at 581-3592.
“I hope that people will take away from this year’s festival that the City of Lawton, and those working for the City of Lawton, care about the citizens of Lawton, and we want to continue to improve the quality of life of everyone here,” Poudrier said. “The fireworks, the performances are for everyone to enjoy. It is a time for all of us to celebrate, appreciate, and contemplate freedom.”
For more information, contact the City of Lawton Arts & Humanities Division at 581-3470 or 581-3471 or visit the City of Lawton’s website, lawtonok.gov.