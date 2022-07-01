This year, the Lawton Freedom Festival will be split over two days, with several new attractions beyond the annual fireworks show.
The event begins today, with vendors, zip lining and a bounce house village provided in part by the Fort Sill Morale Welfare and Recreation office. The zip line will cost $10 per person, per ride, and will drop from 200 feet above Elmer Thomas Park.
Freedom Fest also will include wandering performances from entertainers of Inspyral Circus, an act based out of Tulsa. Performances will include stilt-walking, juggling and much more.
On Saturday, the same attractions will be available, plus a special guest musical performance from American Idol contestant and Oklahoma City resident Emily Faith.
The event is organized by the City of Lawton’s Arts and Humanities division. Jason Poudrier, the director of arts and humanities, said he hopes the event will continue to be spread out over two days in the future.
“We want people to know it’s not just going to be fireworks,” Poudrier said. “It’s a big event, with entertainment for everybody.”