Freedom Elementary School celebrated their prestigious Purple Star designation Friday, making them the first in the state to receive the award.
Purple Star Schools is a program advocated by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC). The program supports military-connected children as they relocate to new schools due to a parent’s change in duty station, said Dr. Regina DeLoach, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Lawton Public Schools.
Military children move every two to three years, DeLoach said. The Purple Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce, and life-ready. Military-connected refers to children of service members on active duty, and in the National Guard and Reserves.
“I feel it’s fitting that we, among all the things we lead in, lead in military things to support our military related kids,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “I’m proud to be mayor of the first Purple Star city in Oklahoma. One of the things I’ve learned since being mayor is the family serves too, not just the soldier.”
Military life for kids can be hard, said fifth grader Nadia Pixley. Pixley was born in Canada and has moved several times due to her father’s military service. Her family’s most recent move brought them to Fort Sill where her father is a Drill Sergeant.
“Well, it’s really hard because I’ve moved a lot,” Pixley said. “When I moved here, it was really a big change, because everything is different and every time I move, I get to meet new people but I always leave friends behind. Every time we move, we usually get a little farther from family. So it’s harder and harder to visit them.”
These moves, multiple deployments and work schedules can have an effect on the children’s ability to learn, said DeLoach. The program helps educate teachers and give parents access to programs that help with the transition.
“He’s gone a lot and it’s like he spends more time with (trainees) than he does with us,” Pixley said about her father. “That means he’s missed a lot of birthdays of mine and other things, but I just learned to stay strong because he’s doing this for the country and we’re doing it for a good cause.”
Freedom Elementary School principal Mikel Shanklin has been with the school for 28 years. She said her experience on Fort Sill has led her to understand the unique challenges and emotions that come with being a military child.
“It’s really great to be the first Oklahoma school to be recognized with the Purple Star,” said Shanklin. “We worked hard to ensure that our students are happy and we meet their needs because this is supposed to be a happy place for them.”
To be designated a Purple Star school the school must designate a staff point of contact for military students and families. The POC serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. The individual can be a counselor, administrator, teacher, or other staff member. Establish and maintain a dedicated page on its website featuring information and resources for military families. Maintain a student-led transition program to include a student transition team coordinator. Provide professional development for additional staff on special considerations for military students and families.
Once selected, the school will have a purple star added to their website denoting the school as a Purple Star School.