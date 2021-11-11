Children of the soldiers of Fort Sill gathered with flags in hand to honor veterans — and active duty soldiers — Wednesday at Freedom Elementary School’s Veterans Day Parade.
The MacArthur High School JROTC led the parade, moving through the winding lanes in front of the elementary school, surrounded by Freedom’s 1,200 students.
An announcement was made through the Fort Sill Public Affairs office, and anyone on Fort Sill who wanted to drive through was asked to simply show up.
Freedom Elementary School Principal Mikel Shanklin said that this year, people did show up in a big way.
“Last year we were finished in about 20 minutes,” Shanklin said. “Some parents decided to drive back around to keep it going. This year it’s 2:20 and they’re only just finishing up.”
The parade also has grown in other ways. Last year, Shanklin said there was only one military vehicle in the parade. This year, there were more than a dozen.
The parade was started last year as a way of allowing children at the school celebrate Veterans Day during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shanklin says she hopes it will become a tradition, and she was determined to make it happen, come what may.
“We heard thunder down here today, and there were people immediately calling asking ‘OK, what’s the plan?’ and all I said was ‘We’re doing this thing.’” Shanklin said.
Shanklin said that the parade is especially important to students at Freedom, as it is a school located on Fort Sill, and more directly connected to the military than other schools might be.
“Some of these kids have both parents serving,” Shanklin said. “And this is their way to honor them.”