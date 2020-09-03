Cameron University will kick off its 11th Academic Festival, “Connections: Information Transfer Between People,” with a presentation by mental health advocate Frank Warren.
The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are required for admission and can be reserved online at http://www.cameron.edu/festivalxi. The deadline to order tickets is Friday, Sept. 11. Tickets will be distributed by mail or can be picked up in advance from the Office of Public Affairs, Administration Building, Room 150 beginning on Monday, Sept. 14. For ticket information, call 580-581-2211.
Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks will be required. The location of the event will be determined based on the number of tickets reserved and will be announced closer to the event date.
“When Frank Warren launched PostSecret in 2005, he ignited a mental health awareness firestorm,” said CU President John McArthur. “What started as a community art blog has grown to encompass social media, multi-media events, traveling exhibits, books and more. Mr. Warren demonstrates his mastery of connecting people using the gamut of information-sharing opportunities and focusing attention on mental health awareness and advocacy. It is a pleasure to launch our 11th academic festival with a speaker who has much to share with the audience.”