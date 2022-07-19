Lawton Public Schools is returning to its traditional paid format for school lunches when school resumes Aug. 11.
But, the district will continue to offer free breakfast for its students through the district’s Sodexo food program, said Daniel Ghrayyeb, child nutrition director for the district.
Lawton Public Schools was among the districts across the nation benefitting from a decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020, removing requirements that limited if and how they could provide free meals to students. That decision initially was made to benefit students who were learning remotely that spring as many districts cancelled in-person classes in favor of virtual learning to control the spread of COVID-19. Lunches were provided free to remote students, who came to school sites to pick them up, but federal decisions allowed the free program to continue through the 2021-2022 school year.
Ghrayyeb said the federal government is ending its waivers, meaning Lawton Public Schools’ lunch program will return to the paid, free and reduced format that had been in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the district will continue to use its universal breakfast format, meaning all district students receive breakfast free of charge.
“That is our plan, as of now. We will continue with breakfast,” he said.
Those early-morning meals will be offered in the format the district developed before COVID-19: Breakfast will be available in school cafeterias before the school day begins, but secondary students also will have the option of picking up something to eat between first and second hour, so they don’t have to rush to school early to ensure they have time to eat.
“It was a more convenient time,” Ghrayyeb said of “second breakfast,” adding that time was better targeted toward student needs.
Losing the waiver means returning to a lunch format long in place: Parents complete forms to determine if they are qualified for reduced-price (a lesser cost) or free. Students who don’t qualify for either pay full price for their meals.
Ghrayyeb said the district is encouraging all parents and students to fill out free and reduced-price forms for the upcoming school year, even if they don’t think they qualify.
“You never know if they will change qualifications,” he said, explaining federal guidelines change constantly and often at the last minute, “so we definitely want everybody to fill out forms, whether they need them or not.”
The benefit: Documentation is in place should guidelines change to provide more free or reduced-price meals. Superintendent Kevin Hime reiterated the importance of completing the documentation.
“The federal government wants everyone to eat, and wants everyone who is qualified to eat free,” he said. “Feeding kids is something very important to us.”
Ghrayyeb said that in Lawton Public Schools, just under half of the student body qualified for free or reduced-price meals, under the last available data.
“Our best data goes back a couple of years,” he said, explaining while roughly half the district as a whole qualifies, numbers at individual school sites may be much higher.
A parent himself, Ghrayyeb said he understands the importance of providing nutrition to students who spend 8 hours a day in school. He said two meals a day makes a difference.
“If they are hungry in the morning, they’re not learning. It plays a vital role,” he said. “We make sure there is not an excuse for them not to learn.”
The waivers granted to the district were important in that process, especially during the pandemic. Ghrayyeb said the waiver allowed students or parents to pick up prepared meals and take them home to eat, one of the formats also being used during the summer feeding program underway at sites across Lawton for all youth under age 18.
“The waiver allows us to let them leave the premises,” he said, adding federal guidelines strictly control what may be done with the commodities school districts use to feed youth. “When they ease up on rules, giving us food to go, it makes it easier for students, for parents and us, especially in the summer.”
The summer feeding program, which ends this month, feeds an average of 700 youth a day. LPS feeds about 8,000 students during the school year.