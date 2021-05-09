OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will host a free job fair in Lawton next week.
The in-person career fair will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at the Lawton Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating early — from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Any claimant who attends a career fair does fulfill their work search requirement.
In addition to in-person events, OESC will provide a virtual option for both employers and attendees throughout the month of May. An online portal is available for employers to post open positions, schedule interviews and network with attendees. Designated interview areas will be available for on-site participants at each event.