Fort Sill Back to School Bash 2022

Fort Sill’s Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreation held a Back to School Bash at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area in 2022.

 File photo

Students can receive free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, T-shirts and more at several back-to-school events in Lawton.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce in association with Arvest Bank and The Great 580 will give out backpacks to pre-registered students in the east parking lot of Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Educators with valid school ID can receive classroom supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a release. There also will be free snow cones, refreshments, hot dogs, as well as fun and games for the whole family.

