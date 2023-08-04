Students can receive free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, T-shirts and more at several back-to-school events in Lawton.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce in association with Arvest Bank and The Great 580 will give out backpacks to pre-registered students in the east parking lot of Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Educators with valid school ID can receive classroom supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a release. There also will be free snow cones, refreshments, hot dogs, as well as fun and games for the whole family.
Fort Sill Family & Moral, Welfare and Recreation will host a back-to-school bash and color run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Families are invited to enjoy free activities such as paint ball, archery tag, mini golf, corn hole, water sports, live music and more, according to a release. Free school supplies are given out while supplies last. Food trucks also will be there.
The first 200 children participating in a color run at 10 a.m. will receive a free T-shirt and a color run kit, the release said. Designated people will throw non-toxic paint powder during the race, thereby adding to the excitement. The Fort Sill Fire Department will be located at the finish line with a hose to spray those who want to be cooled off.
Representatives from Cameron University, Columbia College, Upper Iowa University and Webster University will have free giveaways, activities for kids and degree program information available.
Students also can get free haircuts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington. It is hosted by Kings of Kutz Barbershop, with three additional barbershops and one barber from a beauty salon jumping in and helping out to give “each child a boost of confidence and self-esteem,” according to a release. There also will be free school supplies available while supplies last.