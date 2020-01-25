A pancake house employee was arrested for giving a co-worker a pounding when confronted about allegations of giving away free food.
Lawton Police Sgt. Rick Hollebeke was called shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday to IHOP, 4020 Cache Road, regarding a disturbance between management and staff. He spoke with the general manager.
She said the suspect had been allowing customers to leave without paying their bills on several occasions. When it happened Monday, she spoke to him about it near her office. According to the report, when she fired him from the job, he refused to pay the money owed for the cost-free meals and refused to leave the restaurant.
The manager called over another employee to assist with removing the man. That’s when the fired employee turned and punched his former co-worker in the face, knocking him to the ground, according to the report. He hopped on top of the downed employee and continued punching his face and body until more members of the staff intervened, Hollebeke said.
Once the man was pushed out of the restaurant and told the police were on the way, he ran north toward Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.
The downed employee had several scratches and bruises on his face and neck ,and also was unable to move his left shoulder or arm, Hollebeke said. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of a possible dislocated shoulder or rotator cuff injury, the report states.
Hollebeke broadcast the suspect’s name and description over the radios that led to about two hours of pursuit.
Officer Rob Hinkle found the suspect just north of the restaurant at Harold Park. The report states that after he commanded the man to stop, instead a foot chase began that lasted several minutes until the suspect got away.
Sgt. Loui Pohawpatchoko eventually found the man hiding behind a chair on the porch of a home in the 3900 block of Santa Fe Avenue and took him into custody for allegations of aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury, resisting police and outstanding warrants from Comanche and Cotton counties.