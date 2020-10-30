Residents wishing to bring trees and branches to the City of Lawton Landfill, with a current ID and water bill in which the name or address match, can dump this type of storm debris at no charge Saturday through Nov. 7.
The free drop-off is only for trees and branches.
The City of Lawton also is working to schedule a citywide tree cleanup, which is anticipated to begin late next week. During that time, trees and branches will be collected curbside for residents and there will also be a centralized, designated drop-off site for this type of storm debris.
Due to necessary FEMA and ODEQ requirements in coordinating this type of project due to a natural disaster, details such as collection dates and the drop-off location are still being finalized. More information will be released as soon as City staff receives approval to do so.
The citywide tree cleanup will only apply to trees and branches. When curbside pickup of these items is implemented, there will be requirements for the cutting/sizing of loads. This information will be disseminated when plans are finalized.