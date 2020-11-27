Lawton is among the sites that will offer free COVID-19 testing in a public-private partnership with eTrueNorth and state and local officials.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the partnership on Wednesday, specifying testing would be done at sites across the state between Saturday and Dec. 19. Surge testing efforts will temporarily increase federal support in communities experiencing a major uptick in cases and hospitalizations, officials said.
Testing at the surge locations is free to the public and available to individuals age 5 and older, but individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing. Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration also will be accommodated. An identification card is not required to get tested.
Surge testing sites use the nasal self-swab testing methodology. Test results will be received via email notification within 3-5 days.