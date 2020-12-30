FREDERICK — A 51-year-old Tillman County woman died Sunday night in a wreck 2 miles east of Frederick.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Mary J. Chapa died at the scene of the wreck on Oklahoma 5 from her injuries.
Chapa was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Oklahoma 5 around 9:19 p.m. when she went off the roadway for an unknown reason on the south side of the road and overcorrected, Trooper Michael Witt reported. The Ford came back onto the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest on all four lanes in the eastbound lane. Neither Chapa nor the passenger were not wearing a seatbelt. Chapa was ejected.
A passenger, Agopito Chapa Jr., 47, of Frederick, was not injured.
The roadway was closed east of Tillman County Road 2240 to 2 miles east of Federick for almost two and a half hours for responders to assist and the investigation to take place.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.