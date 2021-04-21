FREDERICK — The Senate and House approved a resolution Monday recognizing one of Oklahoma’s top crops, cotton, and the dedicated Oklahoma producers who help provide it to the world market, but it wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of Frederick third-graders and their teachers.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 7, authored and sponsored by Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, and Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, designates cotton as the official fiber of Oklahoma and makes it an official state symbol. Cotton is a very integral part of the economy and lives of the people of Frederick, said Frederick Public Schools third-grade teacher Lisa Sizelove.
“This was the perfect year for all this to happen,” said Sizelove. “Our students were learning about government and reading the books ‘House Mouse and Senate Mouse.’ The kids were really excited because the characters in the books were writing letters like we were.”
The idea for the resolution came about as the students were studying Ag in the classroom curriculum, said Sizelove. The students noticed cotton wasn’t one of the many symbols depicted in agriculture. So they began visiting local farms and meeting with the Oklahoma Cotton Council to get a better understanding of the impact of cotton on their community. This soon escalated into a letter-writing campaign with state and local representatives including Kidd and Caldwell.
“Cotton is an integral agricultural commodity to the Sooner State, creating billions of dollars in revenue through exports, industry and jobs,” Kidd said. “I’m so proud of Frederick Elementary third-grade class who requested this resolution and designation as they recognized cotton’s importance to our agriculture community, and I want to thank them for their work to get this before the Legislature. We also want to thank our state’s producers for their hard work to provide Oklahomans and the world with the highest quality cotton.”
Cotton is grown in more than 37 Oklahoma counties, accounting for more than 600,000 acres. Oklahoma cotton provides feed for livestock, fiber for clothing, cotton seed oil for cooking, cellulose for plastics and high-quality paper for currencies.
“Oklahoma has a rich history of diverse agriculture production, of which cotton has played a vital role,” Caldwell said. “We’re grateful to these young Oklahomans for bringing it to the attention of the Legislature and ensuring that all Oklahomans know our state’s tremendous impact on providing the world with this important fiber and crop.”
The hard work of the students labor came to fruition Monday when the Oklahoma House and Senate passed SCR 7 designating cotton as the official fiber of Oklahoma and making it an official state symbol.
The campaign kicked off at the beginning of the school year in August and was finalized when the students, teachers, and administrators from Frederick Elementary, along with the representatives from the Department of Agriculture and the Cotton Council and cotton producers from around the state, were invited to attend the presentation of the resolution. The students met with Kidd and Caldwell and enjoyed pizza and cookies provided by the Department of Agriculture.
“The kids felt like rock stars,” said Sizelove. “This just brought everything to life for them and they were really impressed with how the government works.”