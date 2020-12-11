DAVIDSON — A Frederick teen is in the hospital after a Thursday afternoon wreck when a fire truck en route to a fire call and a tractor-trailer rig collided in southwest Tillman County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 16-year-old was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
The teen was riding in a 1972 AMGen fire truck driven by Chad Wofford that was traveling northbound on the dirt Tillman County North Road 2180 around 4:45 p.m. while reporting to a grass fire with the lights on but no sirens, according to Trooper Scott Hazle’s report. The pumper truck failed to yield to a Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was traveling westbound on County Road 1900 at an uncontrolled intersection where the view was obstructed and the fire truck was struck, 1 mile north and 3 miles west of Davidson.
Wofford, 42, of Davidson, was treated and released at Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Aloyseus Kerman, 39, of Frederick, was driving the Peterbilt. According to the report, he was treated and released at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Hazle said he was wearing a seatbelt.
The report doesn’t identity which fire department Wofford and the teen were responding with. Their truck was not outfitted with seatbelts.
Failure to yield at the intersection was blamed for the crash.