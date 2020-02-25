A Frederick High School junior has won an all-expenses paid, week-long trip to Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.
Southwest Rural Electric Association (SWRE) designated Paige Orr, Frederick High School, as one of two students for the summer tour. Orr is the daughter of Vinson and Cheryl Orr.
SWRE began the Youth Tour Contest in 1964 and has sent an Oklahoma student and a Texas student representative to the nation’s capital each year. Cooperatives around the country send student leaders to convene in Washington D.C. during Youth Tour to learn about government, meet congressional representatives and tour historical monuments.
SWRE received 70 essay submissions this year’s contest, which is open to all high school juniors living or attending school in SWRE’s service territory. Eight finalists were chosen from the essay submissions and asked to present their essays as extemporaneous speeches at the Youth Tour Banquet on Feb. 6. A panel of independent judges determined the winners.
Analiza Duenas, Navajo High School, was one of two runners-up, earning a spot at Oklahoma Electric Cooperative’s Leadership Summit in Oklahoma City in March. Other contest finalists included Brayden Smith from Navajo High School and Brie Elliott from Tipton High School.