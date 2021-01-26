Events around the globe have been cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic including the novel coronavirus’ latest victim; the annual Frederick Oyster Fry and Craft Show.
The event is normally held the in the beginning of March but for the first time in its 30-year Frederick history, the annual Oyster Fry has been canceled due to concerns with safety, said Frederick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Felisha Crawford.
“This decision was not easily made or without much discussion,” Crawford said in a press release. “Each year, when our visitors come to town for the Oyster Fry, we hope that it will be a safe and happy event; we just do not feel that we can accomplish this goal in 2021.”
Crawford said the event depends heavily on Frederick Public Schools facilities, staff and students as well as a large number of community members to execute annual event. She said the Frederick Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Oyster Fry Committee did not feel it would be safe or appropriate to hold a large event at this time.
The Oyster Fry has been a Frederick staple since 1991 when it moved from Manitou to Frederick.
The oyster fry itself is a bit of an oddity in Oklahoma, with Texas sitting between Oklahoma’s borders and the Gulf of Mexico with its bounty of oysters. Add the pearl holsters to the downhome atmosphere of a small town and one has the makings of a festival, at least that’s what Bramlet Johnson thought when he hauled his first buck of oysters from the Gulf to his home in Manitou.
According to legend, Johnson purchased a gallon of oysters during a fishing trip to the Texas coast in 1952. When he returned to his home in Manitou, he cooked the oysters as a special dinner for the school board, but as word got around the meal morphed into a much larger event, ultimately serving 700-800 people out of a small school cafeteria and was used to raise money for the community.
By 1983, however the cost of oysters had priced the 30-year event out of action. Manitou discontinued the event and for the next seven years, the oysters of the Gulf Coast were safe, at least from Oklahomans.
The event would have ceased to exist for all time if it weren’t for members of the community coming together to keep tradition alive. Perhaps the most dedicated family who has helped deplete the oyster population, Louis and Betty Box and Dan and Twyla Elsener.
Longtime Manitou event fans and oyster connoisseur Louis and Betty didn’t become involved first-hand until their daughter, Twyla Elsener, confronted them with the idea to bring the festival, to Frederick.
So, in 1990 the citizens of Frederick, under the influence of Elsener, could take no more oyster-less Februarys and revived the festival with the help of Manitou’s veteran but unemployed oyster chefs. Since the inaugural fry, the festival has added a crafts show and raw oysters, that not only allowed the oysters to fulfill their destiny but making it one of the more popular events in the area.
“This isn’t just a loss of revenue for the Chamber and the community,” said Elsener. “This is the loss of neighbors getting together people coming from all over the state to enjoy some fellowship.”
Elsener said the event usually feeds up to 1000 people with 700 pounds of oysters, breaded in the original recipe, and untold amounts of homemade coleslaw, bread and desserts.
Elsener also said that it would be impossible to reschedule the event for the summer due to the little known fact that fresh oysters are impossible to get during that time. However, she encouraged everyone to come back in 2022 for an even bigger and better fry.
“Oysters are pretty much only served in months with an ‘R’”, she laughed. “It’s just such a huge part of our community, and it really is the entire community, from the teachers and students and all the other volunteers coming together to do this. It’s just unfortunate that we can’t do it this year.”
For those needing their annual Frederick fix, Crawford says there is already plans in the works for something this summer, however declined to give specifics.
“While our yearly tradition of oysters cannot happen this March, we plan to hold an event this summer which will provide not only funds for the Chamber but also an outlet for our community to come together in fellowship,” said Crawford. “Watch the Frederick Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, our website (frederickokchamber.org) as well as local media for updates if we feel it is safe to have a summer event.”