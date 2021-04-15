A 54-year-old Frederick man is behind bars on a $50,000 bond after he was charged with improper touching of a 13-year-old girl.
Isreal Medina made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable with between three to 20 years in prison.
Medina is accused of lewdly rubbing and touching the teen in Lawton on Jan. 31, according to the charge. Police began investigating the incident after the girl told her mother he’d rubbed her the wrong way several times while wrestling.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl said the allegations took place at a Lawton hotel. She said that while in her bathing suit to go swim, Medina had told her she “looked sexy.”
Medina told investigators he had video of the incident on his phone and showed it to officers. The investigator stated when Medina touched her thigh, the girl looked uncomfortable and is heard telling him to stop it, the affidavit states. He was also seen doing other lewd things including smacking her butt and moving her face too close to her private areas. He told investigators he didn’t mean to do anything and repeatedly said he was sorry.
Held on $50,000 bond, Medina returns to court at 3 p.m. July 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.