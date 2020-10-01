FREDERICK — Frederick Public Schools released a letter to parents on Sept. 25 informing them that the Frederick High School football team and staff were placed in quarantine after an additional positive COVID-19 test at the high school. This brings the total of positive tests at the high school to five.
The Frederick football team has made up one game that was postponed on Sept. 11 against Hobart and the game last week against Marietta was canceled. Frederick's game this week against Coalgate has been pushed to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coalgate.
Currently there are 87 high school, two middle school and two Prather Brown Center students in quarantine. Additionally, there are three high school, one elementary school and two Prather Brown Center staff members in quarantine.
“We have worked extensively with the Health Department to contact trace students at school through classroom and bus seating charts,” Superintendent Shannon Vanderburg said in the letter. “We also check attendance registers to eliminate students who were not in contact with a positive student. We also check classroom seating arrangement to eliminate those further than 6 feet from a positive student.”
The information compiled by the school is then given to the Health Department at which point the department contacts students and staff members.
“We have been in constant communication with the Health Department and will continue to work with them throughout this pandemic. Should your child/children start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you keep them home and contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately,” Vanderburg said in the letter.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Frederick has 85 total confirmed cases with 60 recovered and two deaths as of Sept. 30.
For more information, questions or concerns contact Frederick Public Schools: high school 355-5521, middle school 355-2014, elementary school 355-3513, Prather Brown center 355-5713 or administration at 355-5516.