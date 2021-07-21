An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Lawton woman accused of stealing a ministry’s credit card and using it for almost $2,000 worth of goods and lodging.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jamie Michelle Salisbury, 40, for an allegation of falsely personating another to create liability as well a misdemeanor accusation of unauthorized use of a credit card, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police received information on June 22 that Salisbury had been staying at Extended Stay America, 940 NW 38th, and was presenting a fraudulent temporary driver’s permit with the name of “Tanisha Nichole Adams-Devereaux,” according to the warrant affidavit. Police identified her photo as Salisbury by virtue of past jail booking records.
Investigators learned the credit card used to pay her $399.01 bill had been stolen from a Duncan man from Agape Freedom Ministries, Inc., the affidavit states. The card was used 22 times, including three hotels under the name of Tanisha Adams, for a total of $1,809.33 between June 21-24.
The actual Tanisha Adams told police she hadn’t lived at the given address from the identification card since June 2019 and denied any of the purchases, according to the affidavit.
Police contacted Salisbury via phone, but she refused to speak without legal representation.
Salisbury’s cash arrest warrant bond was set at $20,000.