Judy Franco has been named director of the City of Lawton’s Information Technology Department.
Franco has served the City of Lawton for 23 years. She began as a programmer/analyst II in 1999. In 2010, she accepted a position as a GIS analyst on the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Team. She was promoted to GIS supervisor in 2020, holding that title until she accepted the position as director of Information Technology.
As Information Technology Director, Franco will manage operation of the department and oversee operations within the IT Support Services Team, Operations Team, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Team, and the Application Development Division.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to excel in my career as the IT director. I look forward to seeing the many changes of IT as we continue to implement new technology within the City of Lawton,” Franco said.
Franco earned her master’s degree in CIS in 2004. Under Franco’s supervision, the GIS Team won ESRI’s Special Achievement Award of 2021 for the iHelp Citizen Portal.