DUNCAN — A 32 year old Fox man died Sunday morning after he was ejected from a single vehicle wreck in Stephens County.
Investigators are working to determine who was driving.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Payton L. Mumford died from his injuries and his body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Mumford was a passenger in a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound shortly after 2 a.m. on Stephens County Road North 2770 Road that ran off the asphalt roadway to the left, overcorrected and then went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. The Sierra overturned, struck a barbed wire fence and came to rest on its driver’s side four miles west of Duncan. Mumford was ejected during the wreck.
Frederick E. Norman, 34, of Duncan, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where it was determined he wasn’t injured.
Glass reported that the matter of who was driving remains under investigation, as was the cause of the collision and whether either man was wearing a seatbelt.