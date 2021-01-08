The fourth of five men implicated in the brutal June 2019 killing and disposal of a 22-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in the crime.
In return, he’ll serve 15 years of a 22 year sentence and will register as a violent offender for the rest of his life.
Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty,” 29, of Lawton, pleaded guilty Thursday before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders to an amended charge of second-degree murder, records indicate.
Along with his sentence that included seven suspended years in prison, he will also serve two years of supervised probation with the Department of Corrections and pay a $1,000 fine.
With his plea, Abel admitted to inflicting “certain mortal wounds on Byard Dakota Moore” and of acting with “a depraved mind, regardless of human life.”
In November, Cody Ryan Bates, 30, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court before District Judge Irma Newburn to felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.
For the accessory count, he received 25 years with the Department of Corrections with 17 years to serve and eight years suspended; removal of a body, 10 years; desecration, 10 years; and conspiracy, 10 years. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
Bates received the same charges as Ryan Dean Jones, 36, for his alleged role in the death of the 22-year-old Moore. Adrain Stallworth, a.k.a., Adrian, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Moore.
Jones and Bates were arrested Aug. 7, 2019, after a missing persons investigation into Moore’s whereabouts turned into a murder case. Stallworth was arrested the next day after he confessed his role in the murder and shed light on the efforts to hide his body, according to the court affidavit.
Moore, who was last seen on June 15, 2019, near a convenience store on the city’s northwest side is believed to have been killed the next day.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Moore came to Jones’ house at 1716 NW Kinyon on June 16, 2020. Jones told investigators that he was told that Moore was going to be beaten and he approved of the beating but didn’t want his house destroyed. There was repeated methamphetamine use reported during the time of the incident, according to investigators.
Stallworth told investigators that Bates Facebook messaged him to find Moore and, when he discovered him at Jones’, he shared the information. Bates alleged that Moore had sexually abused his daughter. Jones, Stallworth and Abel, picked Bates up and brought him to the house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, once there, Bates grabbed a metal object and beat Moore with it before Stallworth bound his hands and feet with zip ties. A metal bicycle peg was also zip tied as a gag in the Moore’s mouth. Following the assault, Stallworth told investigators that he and the fourth suspect took Moore into another room and he put a plastic bag over his head and tied a bungee cord around his neck until he stopped breathing.
Moore was then moved onto a plastic tarp and had his clothes cut off before wrapping him in the tarp, bleaching the body and scrubbing the floor, according to Stallworth’s statement.
In the affidavit, Stallworth said he assisted Jones in carrying Moore’s body from the bedroom back into the carpentry room where they put him into a fabricated wooden box with a lid. Jones told investigators he constructed a wooden box for Moore’s body, the affidavit states.
The box was placed into Jones’ truck by Jones and Bates, according to the affidavit. Bates, Jones and Abel then drove to the home of Cory Paul Hood, 37, of Cache, southwest of Lawton. Once there, the box containing Moore was placed into a pit with debris thrown on top and diesel was poured over it and set on fire. Bates and Jones returned to Lawton where Jones retrieved more scrap wood from his house and they then returned to burn the body again with the scrap wood.
During his questioning by LPD Detective Robert Meurant, Stallworth admitted he’d assisted in killing Moore.
Moore’s body was recovered Aug. 8, 2019, at Hood’s property.
In September, Stallworth waived his preliminary hearing and is also slated for jury trial during the January/February trial docket.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.