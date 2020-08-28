Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for four women each accused of exposing their unborn children to methamphetamine.
Felony arrest warrants were filed in Comanche County District court accusing four women of child neglect: Terena Charnell Mosley, a.k.a. Terena Charnell Cousan, 31, of Lawton; Summer Mariah Aitson, 27, of Lawton (not pictured); Carlotta Faye Harry, 27, of Lawton; and Heather Maree Short, 29, of Lawton. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Mosley tested positive for amphetamines while delivering her child on May 6. She admitted to not having prenatal care during the pregnancy and to smoking meth the morning of the child’s birth and regularly during pregnancy.
The child tested positive for amphetamines as well, the affidavit states, and was placed into emergency custody. This was the fifth child taken from Mosley into DHS custody due to her drug use.
Aitson tested positive for meth prior to giving birth on March 1, the affidavit states. The child was placed with another family member. Both mother and child tested positive for meth.
Aitson has had six children removed to DHS custody over the years with at least one other child testing positive for meth at birth.
Harry is accused of giving birth to a “drug exposed newborn” on June 7, the affidavit states. She and the child both tested positive for meth. A deprived petition for the child’s removal was filed.
According to the affidavit, Harry has numerous prior arrests involving narcotics, including on March 11 for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Investigators found a syringe loaded with heroin in her purse as well as two narcotic pills. She was six months pregnant when booked into jail.
Short is accused of giving birth to a child on April 29 that tested positive for meth. According to the affidavit, Short admitted to hospital staff of prior drug use but denied any use during pregnancy.
Investigators checked out a court violation report in Caddo County from Feb. 3 that stated Short tested positive on Dec. 7, 2019, and Jan. 24, 2020 for meth while she was five months pregnant, the affidavit states. She agreed to a substance abuse program but failed to complete her drug and alcohol assessment.
It was also learned Short had been arrested May 8 in Comanche County for possession of narcotics and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.