On a warm Thursday morning under a clear blue Oklahoma sky, many people gathered on the grounds of the Fort Sill National Cemetery to see four veterans to their final resting place.
The unclaimed remains of Master Sgt. Louis Volak, U.S. Air Force; Spc. Ronnie Richards, U.S. Army; Pvt. Ralph Sandy, U.S. Army; and Pvt. Donald Wilson, U.S. Marine Corps; were laid to rest on Thursday inside the columbarium at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, unclaimed veterans are defined as “veterans who have not been claimed by relatives and/or friends, Veterans who do not have sufficient resources available in the Veteran’s estate to cover the burial and funeral expenses, and Veterans whose burial is not the responsibility of any other federal, state, or local agency.”
In the last year, there has been an increase in the number of unclaimed veterans whose remains have been turned over to the cemetery for burial.
“It’s a very sad situation,” Bruce Dwyer, a Vietnam veteran and the adjutant for the Mt. Scott Military Order of the Purple Heart, said.
Dwyer, who is active in the Lawton-Fort Sill military community, has tried to attend all of the recent burials for unclaimed veterans. Looking around at the large crowd that had gathered Thursday morning, Dwyer remarked on how proud he was that these veterans were not alone in death.
“It’s very heartwarming that fellow veterans were able to be here and say goodbye to the veterans that have served our country so honorably and, in some cases, died or have been seriously wounded for our country,” Dwyer said.
The veterans were guided to their final resting place by dozens of members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a volunteer organization whose members attend the funeral services of members of the U.S. military, as well as first responders.
The riders guided the remains to the columbarium on motorcycles decked out with American flags. The procession was then greeted by soldiers from Fort Sill at full salute. Members of the Stephens County Honor Guard were on hand to perform three volleys before the playing of Taps.
The well-attended service was marked by a final salute. The veterans now rest in the cemetery beside their fallen brothers and sisters in arms, a fitting final resting place, according to Dwyer.
“The best thing we can do is keep them forever in our hearts and honor their service,” Dwyer said.