The victim of an April 20 shooting is wanted for being a four-time felon carrying a gun during the alleged home invasion of his ex-girlfriend’s house.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Tyree Jerome Donte Wilder, 30, of Lawton, for possession of firearm after four felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he is eligible for up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.
It begins on April 20 when Lawton police were called to a home in the 400 block of Northwest 53rd Street on the report of a shooting. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the woman who called 911 said her ex-boyfriend, Wilder, came into her house and hit her and she shot him. Wilder was found in the front yard with another male holding pressure to a bullet wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital.
The woman said she’d been in her bedroom watching TV when Wilder came in unannounced and began saying derogatory things to her, the affidavit states. She said he raised his hand at her and she kicked him back to get away, where she was able to grab both her gun and her phone. Once they both left the room, she said he punched her in the face and she shot him. He went outside to his vehicle and she called 911.
Detectives got a search warrant for Wilder’s car and discovered a Beretta 9mm handgun inside the driver’s door pocket, the affidavit states.
Wilder has prior Comanche County convictions: August 2002, trafficking in cocaine and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; and, October 2008, two counts of unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, Wilder has black hair and brown eyes, according to the warrant.