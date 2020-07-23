A researcher at the OU Health Sciences Center said four pharmaceutical entities are in Stage 3 of clinical trials that are developing a vaccine for COVID-19.
Dr. William Hildebrand, with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, offered an overview of COVID-19 research Tuesday in a virtual session coordinated by the Health Sciences Center.
Some takeaways: In efforts that are worldwide, four entities are in Phase 3, including pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Moderna, he said, of a phase that enrolls 10,000 people for participation (although Moderna wants to expand its testing to 50,000). When the vaccine will be available for widespread distribution depends on the company doing the testing. And, no, “we don’t know about long-term effects,” Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand said human trials are divided in three phases. Phase 1, the pre-clinical or safety testing phase, has identified 140 vaccines “that haven’t gone to any type of clinical trials,” he said, with an estimated 10 that he believes are moving forward. Nine vaccines are part of Phase 2, which increases the number of people being tested. Researchers look at additional safety measures in Phase 2 — “does it cause any problems” — and whether they have any indication the vaccine might work (in testing for a COVID-19 vaccine, researchers are looking for evidence of antibodies, he said).
Hildebrand said only one-third of vaccines tested in Phase 1 move to Phase 2; less than one-third of those in Phase 2 move to Phase 3, where testing is expanded to a larger population.
With all the research, when will vaccines be ready for distribution?
Hildebrand said that depends on who is answering the question. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, says a vaccine will be ready for wide distribution in 12-18 months, while Moderna is estimating its vaccine will be ready by the beginning of 2021. Pfizer-BioNtech is estimating its vaccine will be ready by October.
That broad-based approach is a unique aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic: rather than competing, companies are forming alliances to develop a vaccine that otherwise would take months or years. Hildebrand said under a program called Operation Warp Speed, the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA, which works under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) is coordinating financing that is allowing pharmaceutical companies to development vaccine strategies.
In another unique strategy, the companies still in clinical testing are making and preparing their vaccine so it is ready to go when clinical trials prove success.
“That’s why some could hit the market sooner than expected,” Hildebrand said, adding it still may be 12-18 months before that happens, depending on results.
Hildebrand said a vaccine is important because it will help convey herd immunity: literally, the higher percentage of the population that is immune to COVID-19, the quicker it will become contained because fewer people will be infected.
Because different diseases have different infection rates, the needed herd immunity varies. To contain the spread of polio, 50 to 60 percent of the population needed herd immunity. Measles needed an immunity rate of 70-80 percent because it spreads much more easily, Hildebrand said, adding COVID-19 will have similar numbers.
“That’s what this virus (COVID-19) does. This virus spreads easily and spreads readily,” he said.
That’s part of the reason that partnerships developed to work on vaccines, he said, explaining a spinoff agency of Oxford University is working with AstraZeneca, while Pfizer is working with BioNtech and Moderna is working with the National Institutes of Health. Governments are setting aside barriers and putting aside differences.
“It’s an interesting time to be developing vaccines,” Hildebrand said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic challenged researchers to go back in history to look at methods of developing a vaccine for an overwhelming health care crisis. “It’s really challenged people to come up with new paradigms for doing this.”
Other points Hildebrand made:
• Are there any new adaptions (mutations) to the virus that would affect vaccine development? Hildebrand doesn’t believe so. He said while the COVID-19 virus changes, it does so slowly, unlike other viruses (such as HIV) that mutate rapidly, adding “there is not extensive changes in this vaccine and this change is not altering vaccine strategy.”
• Is the speed at which vaccines are being developed sacrificing quality? Hildebrand said there always is risk with any therapy and that is the point of Phase 3 in vaccine development. What’s being discovered so far is headaches and fever, with some soreness at the injection site. Hildebrand said while there has been some hospitalizations, most responses have been mild with treatment by over-the-counter drugs. “There haven’t been large adverse reactions,” he said.
• What protection will be provided? Hildebrand said researchers remain uncertain what kind of protection will be conveyed and whether a different vaccine will be needed for one population (elderly, for example). “Polio taught us that,” he said, of efforts to develop an initial successful vaccine that later was modified.