Arrest warrants were issued Friday against four Lawton Correctional Facility inmates accused of having roles in a September 2019 prison riot.
The local riot was part of a series of seemingly coordinated riot-type incidents at several state prisons, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The Comanche County District Court issued the four felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges after former conviction of multiple felonies against Brian Duckett Jr., 42; Edward Sparks III, 19; Carvelle T. Edwards, 19; and Rodney D. Robinson Jr., 24; records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison but with the possibility of additional time when prior convictions are entered into the record.
The assaults were part of several that took place Sept. 15 at the local prison as well as at other state facilities as part of a coordinated string of weekend fights. The result was that the Department of Corrections put multiple prisons on lockdown for more than a month.
Duckett is accused of beating another inmate, Eric J. Fuller, with a lock inside of a sock, according to the probable cause affidavit. Closed circuit television video caught the incident.
According to the affidavit, Sparks is accused of also attacking Fuller, pulling an object from his waistband and striking him. He’s also accused of kicking another inmate multiple times, as seen on the surveillance video.
During an Oct. 3, 2019, phone call with his mother, Sparks confirmed he’d been fighting. He told her: “They got me on camera stabbing a white boy,” the affidavit states. He told her: “On house eight (8) the black people beat the crap out of the white people.”
Robinson is accused using a hard object inside a sock as a weapon to assault an inmate, Jason Russell, the affidavit states. It, too, was captured on video, according to investigators.
Edwards is also accused of using a hard object inside a sock as a cudgel against Robert M. Glasser II during the melee.
Sparks, Robinson and Edwards have each pleaded guilty on Sept. 25, 2019, to prison officials to misconduct: i.e., banding together for purposes of inciting others in a course of disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit.
The charges follow charges filed against Issac Anderson, 29; Billy Johnson, 33; Michael O’Neil II, 26; and Justin Hill, 50; for their alleged roles in the day’s riot.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an inmate identified as a Yard Captain for the Universal Aryan Brotherhood is alleged to have conspired with fellow alleged gang members Anderson, Johnson, Hill and O’Neil to assault Artoney Reese in the showers of their housing unit at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. All four men were seen entering the shower and assaulting Reese, according to prison surveillance video.
According to the Department of Corrections, Reese, O’Neil, Russell T. Ermeling, Glasser, Joseph D. Corley and Jason A. Russell were treated at the facility. Frankie Stutchman was admitted to a local hospital. Fuller was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
There were five other prisons across the state that had similar incidents that same weekend. The fights led to 36 inmates statewide being transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the Department of Corrections.