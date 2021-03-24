Four minors have been arrested in connection to the suspected arson of the former Park Lane Elementary School, Lawton Fire Marshal Michael Wright confirmed Tuesday.
The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the building, 4912 SE Avalon, on March 1, where they spent several hours dousing flames and clearing the building.
Four juveniles were identified as suspects during the course of the investigation, according to a press release from the Fire Marshal’s office. Arrest warrants were obtained for the four juveniles and the case has been referred to the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau, according to the press release.