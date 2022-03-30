ARAPAHO — Four men are free on bond after making court appearances last week on charges they embezzled more than $2 million from Circuit Engineering District 7.
The initial court appearances in Custer County District Court for counts of embezzlement and conspiracy included counsel for Tillman County District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey, 65, of Frederick; Kiowa County District 1 Commissioner Tim Binghom, of Hobart; Monte Wade Goucher, 58, of Oklahoma City; and Jerry Lynn Dean, 75, of Elk City; records indicate.
Arrest warrants were issued March 8 and each man bonded out the same day on $15,000 apiece.
The men are accused of fraudulently appropriating over $2 million from Circuit Engineering District 7 and the State of Oklahoma intended for other purposes, court documents reflect.
Dickey was the former president for the district and service in the indictment’s time frame and Binghom is its current president.
The four men are accused of forming the management, construction and operation arms to 7 Oil Joint Venture with Circuit Engineering District 7 to create and develop an asphalt emulsion plant in Clinton using improperly maneuvered money, court documents show.
A 2018 investigative audit uncovered almost $250,000 funds believed to be misappropriated from Circuit Engineering District 7, court documents states. An investigation followed that led to the formation of the multi-county grand jury on Jan. 20.
All four men remain free on bond. Records indicate a preliminary hearing will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 15.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.