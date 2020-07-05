A Wednesday afternoon stabbing incident that left four prison inmates wounded is under investigation by Lawton police.
Officers were called shortly after 5 p.m. to Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, on the report of multiple people involved in a stabbing.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer, said there were four inmates found suffering stab wounds. Three of the inmates were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth inmate was treated at the facility.
Garcia said the incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division. At this time, however, little is known about what led up to the incident.
Several suspected gang-related assaults have occurred at state prisons, including Lawton Correctional Facility, during the past 12 months.
Investigators said that was what led to inmate assaults at two state prisons the first weekend in May, including the wounding of one inmate at the Lawton facility.
Four men have been charged in relation to what investigators described as a gang-motivated assault at Lawton Correctional Facility in September 2019.
There were five other prisons across the state with similar incidents that same weekend. The fights led to 36 inmates statewide being transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the Department of Corrections.
All state prisons were put on lockdown and several, including Lawton Correctional Facility, were kept that way until late October.