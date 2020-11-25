Four Comanche County cases seeking McGirt relief
•Joshua Tony Codynah, 32, entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Tayloe sentenced Codynah to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault, slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
•Micah Alexander Martinez, 39, was found guilty on June 18, 2013, of two felony counts of first-degree murder and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to death on all counts.
•Kenneth Lee Camp, 39, pleaded guilty in April 2019 before Tayloe to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery and received a sentence of seven years to serve with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
•Charles Killsfirst, 51, was was convicted in 2018 for first-degree burglary, outraging public decency and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
Both Camp and Killsfirst are awaiting scheduling for evidentiary hearings.