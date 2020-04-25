Four men are wanted for accusations of running a medical marijuana grow set-up without a license.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants on April 17 for David Edward Schmidt, 50; Brian Gregory Rogian, 45; Luke Rogian, 22; and Tanen Munoz, 33; all of 948 SE Lasso Loop in Lawton, for charges of cultivation of controlled substance and for conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate. The cultivation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 fine.
The charges follow a March 2 search warrant execution of the men’s home address by agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and Lawton police where about 800 marijuana plants were seized and submitted for destruction.
According to the OBN, the owners had admitting during the week prior’s City Council meeting to growing marijuana. The council had denied the facility a commercial water application.
Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman, has told The Constitution that the alleged business (Herban Legends Pharms) is not registered or licensed with either OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) or OBN.
Woodward said a Feb. 28 television news story referenced the property owners, Schmidt, Munoz and Brian Rogian, who admitted to growing marijuana in a business in operation since last summer at the location. All four men have since admitted to investigators that the grow was a business in operation. Schmidt had told the City Council that he had plans to erect five more greenhouses.
Lawton’s City Council agreed to grant a water tap to the structure. The application for water was necessary because the property is not within the city limits. The application specified the water already used at the location, an estimated 8,000 gallons a month, would be used residentially and commercially.
Residents in the residential subdivision opposed the use of the land for commercial activity and argued that a covenant already in place prevents that type of use.
Woodward said the OBN seized around 800 marijuana plants and they were submitted for destruction.