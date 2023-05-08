A 76-year-old Lawton man is accused of hitting a female with his truck while drunk driving.
Police said he claimed he though the vehicle was in reverse and admitted to drinking four beers about 10 minutes earlier.
Gustavo M. Bustamante made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing an injury accident — second and subsequent, records indicate.
Bustamante was arrested Thursday night following the incident at 2006 W. Lee. Police were called around 10 p.m. to the scene about a truck pinning a female against the wall and arrived to find Bustamante standing next to a gray Dodge pickup; he'd since pulled away from the wall.
Investigators smelled alcohol as well as saw he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, the probable cause affidavit states. After admitting to drinking four beers within 10 minutes, he said he thought the truck was in reverse but drove forward into the female, according to police.
Bustamante failed the field sobriety test and was unable to blow into the breathalyzer, the affidavit states.
Bustamante has a prior March 2017 conviction in Comanche County for driving while under the influence of alcohol, records indicate.
Free on $20,000 bond, Bustamante returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.