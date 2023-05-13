Lawton Police Special Operations Division detectives have been making arrests centered from one address that are hoped to make a large dent in the illicit fentanyl trade in town.
Four arrests resulted from a pair of operations on May 8.
Two brothers were taken down shortly after noon May 8 following a set up drug buy that turned into a police pursuit.
Detectives arranged a purchase of 200 fentanyl pills from Cameron Woods from a home at 4001 NW Ozmun. He was seen getting into a black Dodge Charger and, according to the probable cause affidavit, police knew he had a suspended license.
Cameron Woods left and drove to Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, and police tried to make a traffic stop. Instead, according to the affidavit, he took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot before turning back west to go behind Harbor Freight. He and a passenger then got out and took off on foot while the car was still in drive. Cameron Woods was seen throwing a bag while running and he was taken into custody near the Boot Barn. The passenger, his brother Brandon, was taken into custody at the La Quinta Inn parking lot.
The bag was recovered with 200 fentanyl pills and $2,058 recovered from Cameron Woods, the affidavit states. A search warrant of the home was executed.
Police recovered another 298 pills at the home, $15,461 in cash and a stolen handgun, according to the affidavit.
In one, detectives were in contact with a cooperating person who agreed to make a buy with Tyreek Lamon Warrior to buy 4,000 fentanyl pills and was told he’d get the product when Warrior got a ride from his Oklahoma City home, the affidavit states. Warrior told the person to meet at the same home at 4001 NW Ozmun, he’d be in a silver Ford Mustang.
Officers arrived and detained Warrior and the passenger, Taufano Chabert Brown. Four baggies containing 4,033 of the the fentanyl pills were discovered and the men were arrested, the affidavit states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.