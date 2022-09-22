OKLAHOMA CITY — Four area entities are among those who were recipients of 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant.
The program distributed $2 million among 58 statewide law enforcement agencies, said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.
Recipients include: District 6 DA/Drug & Violent Crimes, Duncan, $25,000; Altus Police Department, $50,000; Anadarko Police Department, $13,279; and Cache Police Department, $15,000.
Established in 2012, the Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program is funded by an annual appropriation from the Oklahoma Legislature. All sheriff’s and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant. After applications are reviewed, the grants are made for a one-year period and continued funding is not guaranteed. Applicants must include the city’s violent crime rate for the previous five years.
