PostSercet started as a community mail art project in 2005 and has evolved into a worldwide movement with a massive online following over the last decade and a half. The website is now the most visited ad-free blog in the world and millions have contributed their own secrets to its archives.
Frank Warren, the visionary creator of the PostSecret Project, will be in Lawton tonight at Cameron University for CU’s 11th Academic Festival, “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.” Warren will present what he calls “PostSecret Live,” an interactive narrative that is both authentic and uplifting.
For the uninitiated, the concept behind PostSecret is a simple one: anonymous strangers send in postcards to the project that are then reposted on the website, postsecret.com.
“Before I started PostSecret I was a volunteer on a crisis intervention hotline,” Warren said. “That might have been my first introduction to this special safe place where people could share these stories that they couldn’t share in their everyday lives. I noticed a lot of the secrets people were sharing had to do with their inner lives…many of them had to do with feelings of isolation.”
Since founding PostSecret, Warren has advocated for mental health in the areas of anxiety, stigma, imposter syndrome, substance abuse, social isolation, self-harm, LGBTQ issues and diversity.
The site has raised over $1 million for suicide prevention over the years and has earned Warren the Mental Health Advocacy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Warren said the site had never received as many secrets about the same issue before the start of the global health crisis caused by COVID-19. These days, the pandemic has touched just about every secret that comes into the site.
“They have been secrets about isolation or struggles, even secrets about little successes or strategies people are using to get through,” Warren said.
Warren shared a few of his own strategies with the Constitution for getting through the pandemic and maintaining a healthy mental balance.
“I’ve continued to do the things that have worked for me in the past which includes endurance exercises like biking and swimming. I continue to rely on my family to help me through. I’ve purchased an Oura Ring to measure my sleep levels and help me get a better night’s sleep, and I’m taking anti-depressants,” Warren said.
Cameron is one stop of many in the first speaking tour that Warren has conducted all year, and the excitement has been real for him. But even though it is his first time getting on a plane in over six months, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been staying connected.
“Just last Saturday we had a Zoom party with some PostSecret fans,” Warren said. “There is something about this community, the courage and vulnerability they show, that keeps people coming back.”
For tonight’s presentation Warren said he will be talking about the project’s founding, sharing some of the best secrets he’s gathered, a few secrets of his own and inviting members of the audience to come forward and tell some of their secrets live.
“Through this project I’ve learned that there are two kinds of secrets,” Warren said, “the secrets we keep from others and the secrets we keep from ourselves.”